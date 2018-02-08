Kornet was recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks and is expected to be active for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

The 22-year-old rookie, who signed a two-way contract with the Knicks in July, has played exclusively at Westchester this season, as the NBA club's ample depth at center never resulted in a need for Kornet. That's no longer the case, however, as the trade of Willy Hernangomez in addition to injuries to Enes Kanter (mouth) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) along with the team-imposed exile of Joakim Noah left Kyle O'Quinn as the lone available center on the active roster. As a result, look for Kornet or fellow G League callup Isaiah Hicks, who has also spent the entire season at Westchester, to act as O'Quinn's primary backup Thursday.