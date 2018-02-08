Knicks' Luke Kornet: Recalled from G League
Kornet was recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks and is expected to be active for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
The 22-year-old rookie, who signed a two-way contract with the Knicks in July, has played exclusively at Westchester this season, as the NBA club's ample depth at center never resulted in a need for Kornet. That's no longer the case, however, as the trade of Willy Hernangomez in addition to injuries to Enes Kanter (mouth) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) along with the team-imposed exile of Joakim Noah left Kyle O'Quinn as the lone available center on the active roster. As a result, look for Kornet or fellow G League callup Isaiah Hicks, who has also spent the entire season at Westchester, to act as O'Quinn's primary backup Thursday.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...