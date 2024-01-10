Flynn played the final 3:39 of Tuesday's 112-84 win over the Trail Blazers, tallying two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and no other statistics.

After being acquired from the Raptors on Dec. 30 in a five-player deal, Flynn's Knicks debut was delayed by a right ankle sprain. He's been available for each of the Knicks' last three games, and while he's appeared off the bench for all of those contests, his playing time has come exclusively at the tail end of blowouts. The fourth-year guard doesn't look like he'll be a fixture in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, with Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes instead representing the team's top guards off the bench.