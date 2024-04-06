Flynn accumulated three points (0-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 108-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

Flynn was coming off a career-high 50 points in the loss to the Hawks on Wednesday, but he regressed and crashed down to earth Friday. However, this two-game stretch might be the best way to summarize Flynn's career, as he can be extremely inconsistent with his scoring figures on a game-to-game basis. No one would've expected him to miss all of his 12 field goals just two days after scoring 50 points, and Flynn will aim to bounce back against the Nets on Saturday.