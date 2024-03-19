Flynn posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to the Celtics.

Flynn set a new personal high for his Detroit tenure with 18 minutes of action Monday, although the 25-year-old has been an inconsistent part of the rotation of late, picking up five healthy scratches across Detroit's last eight games. Flynn could once again be subtracted from the rotation if Cade Cunningham (knee) is able to return Wednesday versus Indiana.