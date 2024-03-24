Flynn contributed 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 loss to New Orleans.

Flynn connected on a team-high-tying trio of threes while leading all Pistons bench players in assists and posting a team-high-tying point total in a losing effort. Flynn set a new season high in scoring, having crossed the double-digit mark in six games this year. His previous season high in scoring was 14 points, which occurred Nov. 22 with the Toronto Raptors in a game against Indiana.