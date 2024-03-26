Flynn finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 124-99 loss to New York.

Flynn posted a solid stat line off the bench in a game where the Pistons looked overmatched. He has the talent to score at will on any given game, but Flynn is not going to have a lot of upside if he continues to play off the bench for a team that's already out of playoff contention.