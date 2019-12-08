Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 25, drains four treys
Morris managed 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Pacers.
Morris has scored at least 20 points in 12 of 21 appearances this season, and this was the eighth time across his last 16 games that he sank at least four threes. Given that the Knicks are off to such a poor start, it's possible Morris may get dealt to a contender, in which case he'd likely suffer a slight dip in fantasy value.
