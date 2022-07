McBride averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in five Summer League games.

McBride displayed not only his passing acumen, but that he can also score efficiently (50.0 percent on field goals). His tenacious defense on top of his offensive production will ensure that he is competing for minutes on a young Knicks team. He will likely be battling with Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes for backcourt minutes off the bench.