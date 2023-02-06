McBride chipped in 14 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 win over the 76ers.

After McBride saw between nine and 13 minutes in each of the Knicks' previous seven games, the late scratch of RJ Barrett (illness) created a window for the second-year guard to pick up more playing time. The fact that the Knicks faced a 21-point deficit at one point in the first quarter also helped McBride, who provided an immediate spark as New York trimmed the Philadelphia advantage to just two points by halftime. The 14 points tied a season high for McBride, who was a game-best plus-34 during his time on the court.