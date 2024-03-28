McBride ended Wednesday's 145-101 victory over the Raptors with 29 points (10-17 FG, 9-14 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Making his fifth straight start during the latest absence for OG Anunoby (elbow), McBride topped 25 points for the third time during that stretch and tied the career-high 29 he dropped on the Warriors on Mar. 28. The nine made three-pointers were also a career high for the third-year guard, and he tied a Knicks franchise record by draining six of them in the first quarter. Over his stint in the starting five, McBride has averaged 44.4 minutes a contest and delivered 21.6 points, 4.6 threes, 3.8 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.0 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc.