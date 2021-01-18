The Knicks are treating Robinson (knee) as a game-time decision ahead of Monday's 12 p.m. ET tipoff with the Magic, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Robinson is nursing a sore right knee in the aftermath of Sunday's 105-75 win over the Celtics, with the injury briefly forcing the center to the locker room. According to Vorkunov, Robinson was able to take part in the Knicks' walk-through early Monday, suggesting his knee isn't a major concern. That said, the Knicks may not be keen on rushing Robinson back to action for the second half of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if he were ultimately inactive for the contest. If that's the case, Nerlens Noel would likely move up to the top unit and absorb most of the minutes at center.