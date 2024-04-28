Robinson (ankle), who's officially listed as questionable, is warming up with the intention of playing in Sunday's Game 4, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robinson sprained his surgically repaired left ankle during Thursday's Game 3 loss and didn't practice Saturday while sporting a walking boot. However, it seems those measures were merely precautionary, as the big man is expected to suit up in Game 4, barring a setback during warmups. After posting eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes during a Game 1 victory, Robinson was limited to 30 total minutes over the next two matchups and complied three points and 11 boards during those contests.