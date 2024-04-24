Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Game 3 versus the 76ers on Thursday.

Robinson logged 30 minutes off the bench during New York's Game 1 win, but he was limited to just 18 minutes during Game 2, so perhaps his ankle was bothering him. We'll have a better idea of Robinson's playing status based on his activity level following Thursday's shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims would have the opportunity to get into the rotation.