Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores 14 off bench
Robinson had 14 points (7-9 FG), nine boards and one steal in 25 minutes of a 103-101 win against the Kings on Friday.
Robinson and the Knicks bench played a crucial role in his team's come-from-behind win, marking the first time this season the Knicks have won back-to-back games this season. Despite running with the reserves, Robinson has taken steps forward this month, as he's now averaging 8.0 rebounds per game in December. He'll face the Nuggets on Sunday.
