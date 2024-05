Coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday that Anunoby (hamstring) is getting in some "light work on the court", Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Anunoby has already been ruled out for Game 5 on Tuesday, marking his third straight absence due to a left hamstring strain. While the 25-year-old forward is progressing in his recovery, his status for Game 6 on Friday is in doubt.