Spellman was traded from the Timberwolves to the Knicks on Sunday in exchange for Ed Davis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Spellman and teammate Jacob Evans will head to the Knicks as part of the deal. The 2018 first-rounder was part of Minnesota's G League club after being dealt in February, but he averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over 18.1 minutes per game with the Warriors last season.