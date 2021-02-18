Spellman posted eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 127-87 win over the G League Ignite.

Spellman joined the starting five for the first time this season against the Ignite, but he was the only starter for the BayHawks to not score in double figures Wednesday. However, he put up a team-high 10 rebounds in the blowout win. He's now averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over 22.1 minutes per game to begin the year, although it's not yet clear whether his starting role will continue.