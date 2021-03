Spellman compiled 17 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes in Friday's 130-124 loss to Westchester.

Spellman had inconsistent results over much of the year, but he scored in double figures during each of the final two games of the regular season. He's now averaging 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds over 20.8 minutes per contest heading into the playoffs.