Spellman recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Friday's 138-126 win over Raptors 905.

Spellman has come off the bench in each of the first two games of the G League season, but he's been relatively productive for the BayHawks. During that time, he's averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 assists over 21.3 minutes per game.