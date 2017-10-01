Knicks' Ron Baker: Misses practice Sunday

Baker (ankle) remained sidelined for Sunday's practice, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Baker has been battling an ankle injury since last week and continues to be held out of practice. While he's fully expected to return by the start of the regular season, there's a decent chance Baker is unavailable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets. If Baker is ultimately held out of Tuesday's contest, that could open up a few more minutes for guys like Frank Ntilikina and Jarrett Jack.