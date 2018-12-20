Wizards' Ron Baker: Latches on with Washington

Baker agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being cut by the Knicks a week ago, Baker will stick on the East Coast and join a Wizards squad in need of guard depth following the recent trades of Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre to the Suns. In a corresponding move, the Wizards will waive Okaro White. Baker suited up in 11 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 assists in 9.7 minutes per contest.