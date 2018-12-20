Wizards' Ron Baker: Latches on with Washington
Baker agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being cut by the Knicks a week ago, Baker will stick on the East Coast and join a Wizards squad in need of guard depth following the recent trades of Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre to the Suns. In a corresponding move, the Wizards will waive Okaro White. Baker suited up in 11 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 assists in 9.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...