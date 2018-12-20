Wizards' Ron Baker: Latches on with Washington

Baker agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being cut by the Knicks a week ago, Baker will stick on the East Coast and join a Wizards squad in need of guard depth following the recent trades of Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre to the Suns. In a corresponding move, the Wizards will waive Okaro White. Baker suited up in 11 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 assists in 9.7 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories