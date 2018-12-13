Ron Baker: Let go by New York
Baker was waived by the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Due to the emergence of young talent such as Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson, Baker found himself on the outside of the rotation looking in for most of the season. Now, with Trier's two-way deal being converted into a full-time NBA contract, Baker was waived in order to create an open roster spot for the rookie.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.