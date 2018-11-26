Knicks' Ron Baker: Listed as active

Baker (illness) was active for Sunday's matchup with Memphis but did not play.

Baker was a DNP-Coach's Decision in a 103-98 victory over the Grizzlies. He'd been battling an illness, although it appears he was available off the bench if needed. Baker hasn't taken the court since Nov. 14 against Oklahoma City and is unlikely to see much if any playing time in the near future.

