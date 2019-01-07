Ron Baker: Waived by Washington
Baker has been waived by Washington on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being let go by the Knicks on Dec. 13, Baker found a new home with the Wizards on Dec 19. However with the Wizards, Baker was a non-factor offensively as he only averaged 11.3 minutes across four appearances while failing to score. The move doesn't come to much of a surprise as the Wizards would of had to make Bakers' contract guaranteed before the deadline Monday. After clearing waivers, Baker will become a free agent.
