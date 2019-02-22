Ron Baker: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Baker underwent surgery to repair a torn right labrum Thursday, and he's expected to make a full recovery in 4-to-6 months, Adrian reports.
Baker's shoulder was repaired by Dr. Neal Elattrache, one of the top sports surgeons out there. Although Baker is currently a free agent, he should return to health sometime during the summer and could end up earning a spot on an NBA roster by the start of the 2019-2020 campaign. However, given his struggles with the Knicks this year, Baker is unlikely to secure a substantial role in any team's rotation.
