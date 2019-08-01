Ron Baker: Inks deal in Russia

Baker signed a one-year contract Thursday with CSKA Moscow of the EuroLeague, Sportando reports.

Undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, Baker ended up starting double-digit games as a rookie for the Knicks, but, due in part to injuries, he quickly fell out of favor and appeared in only 44 games over the last two seasons. Baker finished last year in Washington, where he failed to score a single point in 45 total minutes of action. The 26-year-old will now head overseas, where he'll have a much better chance to play an integral role on a night-to-night basis.