Knicks' Ron Baker: Out Friday
Baker (ankle) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
As expected, a sprained left ankle will keep Baker sidelined again, and he'll be joined in street clothes by Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Frank Ntilikina (knee), Mindaugas Kuzminskas (calf) and Luke Kornet (hamstring). Baker's next chance to play will come Sunday against Brooklyn.
