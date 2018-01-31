Knicks' Ron Baker: Out indefinitely with shoulder injuries

Baker will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a dislocated right shoulder and torn labrum, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Baker suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Nets. The initial X-ray came back negative, but an MRI revealed significant damage. With his extended absence, Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke could see extra run, though Baker was averaging just 13.3 minutes in 29 games played this season.