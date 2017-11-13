Knicks' Ron Baker: Out Monday with shoulder injury
Baker is dealing with a shoulder injury and will be inactive for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Baker reportedly suffered the injury during Sunday's G-League game, though he wasn't seeing any action with the Knicks prior to the injury anyway, so it shouldn't have an impact on the team's regular rotation. Baker's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Jazz, but even if cleared, he won't be a viable fantasy option.
