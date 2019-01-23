Lakers' Alex Caruso: Assigned to G League
Caruso was assigned to the G League on Tuesday and will be available for South Bay's game against the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Caruso got some fourth-quarter run Monday against the Warriors, which was his first NBA action since late December. He'll continue to spend most of his time in the G League, however.
