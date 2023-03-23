Davis amassed 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 victory over the Suns.

Davis had just seven points at halftime Wednesday, but he was much more aggressive in scoring 20 points over the final two periods. The talented big man fell just one rebound shy of a fifth straight double-double, and he posted his highest assist total in over two weeks. Perhaps the only disappointing part of Davis' performance was his lack of blocks -- he didn't record any swats for just the second time since Feb. 11.