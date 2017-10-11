Lakers' Brook Lopez: Turnover and foul trouble in preseason loss
Lopez collected seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason loss to the Jazz.
Lopez had been impressive in his Lakers debut on Sunday versus the Kings, posting 12 points and three rebounds over 15 minutes. However, his shot went cold Tuesday, and he ended up getting whistled for five fouls and committing four turnovers during his modest time on the court. With only a pair of preseason tilts under his belt, Lopez's struggles Tuesday could very easily be chalked up to rustiness. He'll have one more opportunity to sharpen his game this preseason when the Lakers do battle with the Clippers on Friday. Looking ahead to the regular season, Lopez should once again serve as one of the more offensively proficient centers in the NBA, as well as the de facto elder statesman of a young Lakers starting five.
