Lakers' Channing Frye: Undergoes appendectomy
Frye underwent an appendectomy Friday and will be evaluated in a week, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
With reports of Frye being evaluated in one week, it appears he'll be absent from the team's first game back from the All-Star break, with a chance of plying Feb. 24 against Sacramento. While he's sidelined, Ivica Zubac could see more run, as he played a season-high 20 minutes Thursday, producing 19 points and 11 rebounds.
