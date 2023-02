Swider recorded 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-9 3PT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes of Sunday's 124-102 win over the Mad Ants.

Swider was red-hot Sunday, shooting a blistering 73.3 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from beyond the arc. His 29 points marked a new season-high while his two steals tied his previous best. In 12 regular season appearances, Swider has averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds across 26.2 minutes.