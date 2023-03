Swider registered 37 points (12-15 FG, 8-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes of Saturday's 148-126 win over Iowa.

Swider was red-hot from the field Saturday, burying eight triples and shooting 80 percent from the field. He was also a threat on the boards, tallying a team-high 10 rebounds in the win.