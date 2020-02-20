Play

Cacok tallied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals during Wednesday's G League win over Texas.

Cacok came off the bench hot with 24 points in just 23 minutes of action as the Lakers earned their largest win of the year. The double-double was Cacok's 19th of the season.

