Vincent (knee) is set to join the Lakers for the start of their four-game road trip that begins Friday in Indiana and is expected to make his return to action Sunday in Brooklyn, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Though Vincent looks like he'll remain out Friday, barring a setback leading up to Sunday's morning shootaround, he'll be available to play later that day against the Nets for what would be his first appearance since Dec. 20. After signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers over the summer, Vincent has thus far been limited to just five appearances after his season debut was delayed while he recovered from a left knee effusion. The knee issue then cropped up again in December, prompting Vincent to undergo arthroscopic surgery to provide a longer-term fix for the issue. Vincent will likely claim a spot in the rotation once healthy, though he could be in store for only a light role behind backcourt starters D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.