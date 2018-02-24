Lakers' Ivica Zubac: In line for expanded role
Zubac, according to coach Luke Walton, "will get more opportunities coming off a great game in Minnesota," Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Los Angeles reports.
Zubac exploded for 19 points and 11 boards in just 20 minutes during the Lakers' last game before the All-Star break. After showing some flashes last season -- 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game -- Zubac has mostly been a G-League presence this year, as the team has deployed a combination of Brook Lopez and Julius Randle at center. It appears Zubac will garner more run moving forward, however, especially considering the team's place in the standings.
