Vanderbilt (foot) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Vanderbilt will have an opportunity to make his postseason debut after proving his health in pregame workouts. It's unclear as to how much he'll factor into the rotation after failing to see any action since Feb. 1, but he'll be ready to go if called upon.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Won't play in Game 4•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Missing Game 3•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Takes part in Monday's practice•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Won't play in Game 2•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Officially out for Game 1•