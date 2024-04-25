Vanderbilt (foot) won't play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vanderbilt was highly involved in the Lakers' shootaround Monday and appears to be nearing his first taste of game action since Feb. 1. However, he'll still be inactive for Thursday's Game 3, making Saturday's Game 4 Vanderbilt's next chance to go.
