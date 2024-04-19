Vanderbilt (foot) won't play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Vanderbilt will continue to be considered day-to-day as the Lakers navigate through its opening-round series. His next chance to suit up will arrive Monday for Game 2.
