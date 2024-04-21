Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Vanderbilt was recently seen wearing a walking boot, and he'll be sidelined for a second consecutive matchup to begin postseason play. His next chance to suit up will be in Thursday's Game 3.
