Vanderbilt (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vanderbilt is yet to appear in the psotseason for the Lakers, who find themselves on the brink of elimination. This is the first time Vanderbilt has not immediately been ruled out, so he seems to be trending towards a return.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Won't play in Game 4•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Missing Game 3•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Takes part in Monday's practice•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Won't play in Game 2•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Officially out for Game 1•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Spotted in walking boot•