Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt (finger) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Thunder, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Vanderbilt missed Game 2 on Thursday after dislocating his right pinky finger in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, but there's a chance he could return for Game 3 on Saturday. If he's cleared to play, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia's minutes could dip a bit.
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