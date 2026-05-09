Vanderbilt (finger) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Thunder, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Vanderbilt missed Game 2 on Thursday after dislocating his right pinky finger in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, but there's a chance he could return for Game 3 on Saturday. If he's cleared to play, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia's minutes could dip a bit.