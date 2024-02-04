Vanderbilt's right foot injury could potentially sideline him for the rest of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski said Vanderbilt's injury is "significant" and will keep him out a minimum of several weeks, if not the entire season. There should be more clarity in the coming days, but Vanderbilt's fantasy managers can continue to explore alternatives. Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince are all candidates to see more opportunities going forward.