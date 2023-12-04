Vanderbilt (heel) played 14 minutes and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in Saturday's 107-97 win over the Rockets.

Vanderbilt was cleared to make his season debut Saturday after sitting out the Lakers' first 20 games while recovering from a left heel injury he sustained early in training camp. The 24-year-old finished the 2022-23 campaign as a starter in the frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis, but Vanderbilt may have to settle for a bench role if the Lakers prefer to support Davis and LeBron James with more shooting.