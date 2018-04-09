Lakers' Julius Randle: Typically full stat line Sunday
Randle generated 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.
Along with spot starter Josh Hart, Randle was one of only two Lakers' first-unit players to hit double digits in the scoring column on what was a sluggish offensive night for the team overall. The 2014 first-round pick was able to put together one of his trademark solid stat lines, rounding out his final numbers with a second consecutive perfect showing from the charity stripe. Randle did log under 30 minutes of playing time for the third time in five April contests, but that seemed to be a function of game script than anything else. Randle will look to put together a strong finish to what has been a breakout season over the final two contests versus the Rockets and Clippers.
