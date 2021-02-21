Antetokounmpo (kneecap) was available for Saturday's 96-94 loss to the Heat, but he went unused off the bench.

Antetokounmpo was available to play for the first time since Jan. 12 after having been sidelined for the past five weeks with right knee patellar tendinitis. Even before the injury surfaced, Antetokounmpo hadn't been a regular part of Los Angeles' rotation, so head coach Frank Vogel's decision not to use him in a close game hardly comes as a surprise. Antetokounmpo's next appearance with the Lakers will likely come in a garbage-time scenario.