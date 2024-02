Christie (ankle) won't be available Tuesday versus the Pistons or Wednesday versus the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Friday's 139-122 win over the Pelicans with a right ankle sprain, Christie will remain sidelined through the All-Star break before being re-evaluated. Most of his vacated minutes will likely be assumed by Spencer Dinwiddie, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers after clearing waivers over the weekend.