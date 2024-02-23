Christie (ankle) recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 128-110 loss to the Warriors.

Back in action after missing the final three games before the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle, Christie ended up seeing his most minutes since the calendar flipped to 2024. He had been featured in the Lakers' rotation prior to suffering the injury, but Christie took on expanded minutes Thursday mainly as a result of LeBron James (ankle) missing the contest. James is expected to play Friday versus the Spurs, and Christie could also face a new threat for playing time in Cam Reddish (ankle), who could put an end to a 12-game absence.